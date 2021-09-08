Yesterday was Barbie Kyagulanyi’s birthday but John Blaq must have been the happiest after Bobi Wine revelation that his wife is a big fan of his music.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi marked a new age on Tuesday and it was not about to go unnoticed.

Social media was painted with her photos as different fans, friends, and followers, plus media houses wished her a blessed birthday.

Fellow celebrities were also not left out as they flooded their pages with photos of Barbie in celebration of her big day.

One of those was singer John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq who collaged photos and made a video of himself singing for Barbie.

The Obubadi singer shared the video on his Facebook page, attracting several comments including Bobi’s.

The Firebase singer and former Presidential candidate wrote, “Thank you Johnie, I wonder if you knew she is your fan.”

John Blaq, upon reading Bobi’s comment, rushed to the replies and expressed how humbled he is having learnt that Barbie is a fan of his music.

“Bobi Wine papa am soooooo humbled ..very humbled,” John Blaq wrote before responding to Barbies comment as well.

About Barbie’s birthday

In the morning, Barbie Kyagulanyi was surprised by her hubby and friends with a performance from a group of instrumentalists who played for her the “Happy birthday” melody.

She then spent the rest of day in celebrations, filled with cake cutting, gift unwrapping, and jolly moments with close friends and family.

Happy Birthday again Barbie!