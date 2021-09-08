American actor, singer, and model Rotimi and her Tanzanian lover Vanessa Mdee revealed the gender of their unborn baby.

On Tuesday 7th September, 2021, singer Vanessa Hau Mdee shared photos showing her baby bump, revealing how she is expecting a baby with Rotimi, real name Olurotimi Akinosho.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the soon-to-be parents Rotimi and Mdee revealed how they are “super excited” and their preparations for the unborn baby.

The two celebrities who got engaged on 30th December, 2020 in Atlanta revealed that they will be welcoming a baby boy and they are ready for the challenge.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it,” they revealed to PEOPLE.

Mdee, 33, added that the pregnancy journey has so far been “very smooth” despite her having some “funny cravings”.

He’s (unborn son) been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed. Vanessa Mdee

She believes her fiancee Rotimi “is definitely going to be a cool, calm, collected, and fun dad who’s also a great communicative disciplinarian.”

The 32-year-old Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and could not stay away from each other since.

Mdee thanked Jesus for gifting them with “the greatest gift of all” and noted how it is a true honor and that they’re overjoyed.

“The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed #BoyMomIsaiah 55:2 – All your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children,” Mdee posted on IG.

Check out the baby bump photos below: (Slideshow)

Congratulations to Rotimi and Mdee!