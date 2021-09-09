Dembe FM and Spark TV presenter Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika adds another year onto her age today and she is grateful to her Creator for the life she has so far lived.

Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika describes herself as a proud mother, wife, actress, radio and television presenter. The jolly Spark TV Twezimbe show presenter is always full of life.

She is also the Brand Ambassador for Life Guard condoms, a nutritionist, and Chief Executive Officer for Fork Even. Together with her husband, they are blessed with seven beautiful children.

Born 9th September, 1977, the bubbly Ruth Kalibbala is overjoyed to have made a 44th year above earth and through social media, she has been letting her gratitude show.

For a 44-year-old, Kalibbala looks so good and has always been asked for beauty tips by her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.

She shared new photos of her gorgeous self on her social media platforms which attracted several comments from admirers. In the caption, she wrote:

“44 years old..Katonda yabadde mweno esonga,” translated to mean, “44 years old..God has been involved in this matter.”

Happy birthday Ruth!