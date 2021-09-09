After about six months in rehab, veteran rapper Rocky Giant is in need of Shs23m to foot the medical bills and leave because he feels much better now.

In April, it was reported how renown veteran rapper Fred Giriya a.k.a Rocky Giant was booked into a rehabilitation center by his friends and family.

The rapper who had earlier in the year appeared out of shape physically and mentally during different interviews was battling drug addiction.

While in an interview with NBS TV’s Kaiyz, Rocky Giant admitted that he was consuming a lot of weed and other drugs which almost made him run mad.

Rocky Giant said that he resorted to drugs to lacking what to do, on top of other personal worries, when Covid-19 hit Uganda.

He said, “Due to the Covid situation, I lacked what to do. The wave affected everyone so I think I increased my drug usage. I was taking a lot of weed and cigarettes. All that added to the many worries I had, I started thinking less about life.“

Rocky Giant has been in rehabilitation for almost six months and he feels in better shape now. To leave the rehabilitation facility, however, the rapper needs to foot the medical bills worth Shs23m.