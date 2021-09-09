Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, real name Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, fancies a collaboration with Ugandan singers Fik Fameica and Irene Ntale.

Mr Eazi who was in Uganda on Wednesday during an activation for a betting company said he liked Fik Fameica’s music.

We talk every now and then with Fik Fameica and he’s been able to make a record with Joe Boy. I’m hoping sometime we’ll do a song. Mr Eazi

Irene Ntale and Mr Eazi.

When asked which other Ugandan artiste he would like to do a song with, Mr Eazi said that he would love to hit studio with Irene Ntale again.

The Nigerian singer and Irene Ntale combined three years ago in 2018 on their banger dubbed ‘Post Me’.

Fik has also worked on a couple of collabos with Nigerian artistes including Omu Bwati (feat. Patoranking), and Wansakata (feat. Joe Boy).

Wouldn’t be bad to hear them on one track!