Fifi Parker admitted that she loves her boss at STV Uganda SK Mbuga following several rumors that have been circulating in the gossip corridors.

Being one of the fastest growing media personalities majorly because of her striking beauty and presentation skills, Fifi Parker has become a hot topic.

Recent rumors have had it that she has a side relationship with her boss, also city tycoon, Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga.

Rumor also had it that Mbuga allegedly rented Fifi Parker a mansion in Munyonyo for her to stay and is giving her special treatment.

The gorgeous Parker, however, rubbished the rumors through a series of social media posts on Thursday.

Fifi Parker admitted that she loves Mbuga but only because he is different breed of bosses who handles his employees well.

I had decided to stay silent about the ongoing propaganda about me and my boss but, today let me make everything clear. I love SK Mbuga because he is such a different boss who makes every employee proud. He never bosses workers like how other CEOs do in other institutions. Why would I hate such a person? Fifi Parker

SK Mbuga is a family man married to renown socialite and businesswoman Vivienne Jalia Mbuga.