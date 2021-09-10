Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze was a co-writer on Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka’s new song dubbed “Thank God”.

“Thank God” is a groovy song that reintroduces Sony Music Entertainment signed singer Vinka to the music scene after over a year out.

The song dropped on Friday 10th September, 2021, very much to the surprise of her fans who have been patiently waiting for the Boss Manjah’s return.

Vinka noted that the song was produced in 2019 but due to the Covid-19 outbreak and her pregnancy, it’s release was postponed.

While appearing on NBS TV UnCut show on Friday, Vinka revealed that many people were involved in the production of the song.

She revealed that it was produced by Wasafi Classic Baby records producer Lizer Classic with help from Uganda’s Yese Oman Rafiki.

Yese was also the main writer on the song but he got assistance from Julius Kyazze. The latter is said to be a man of several talents and has a keen musical ear.

