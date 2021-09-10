It’s not so many weeks ago since NTV Uganda and KFM presenter Lynda Ddane revealed that she was ill. She is back in the sick bay according to fellow workmate.

Through his Instagram, NTV Dance Party co-host, also singer, Crysto Panda revealed how Lynda Ddane is down.

The Kyoyina Omanya singer shared a photo of the jolly NTV The Beat co-host with the caption:

“Quick Recovery muntu Wange Lynda Ddane, Jesus Christ got you.”

The actual sickness that has gotten Lynda Ddane missing in action has not been revealed but she has often appeared in public with plastered hands.

Sources hint that she is battling malaria while others cannot rule out the possibility of fatigue as she has been overworked in recent months.

Whatever the case, we put Lynda in our prayers and wish her a quick recovery so as we can get to watch more of her sweet vibes this weekend.