According to different reports, local musician-cum-muslim cleric Vincent Segawa a.k.a Luqman is feared dead.

Going by an article written by Sean Musa Carter on Blizz.co.ug, reports that are yet to be confirmed reveal that the Balemedwa Okwekolera singer has been missing.

The reports reveal that his family and friends have been looking for him for several days and they cried out to whoever could be having a clue about his whereabouts.

According to Segawa’s wife, he was taken away from the orphanage he was running – together with all the fifty kids he was taking care of – to Mbuya Military barracks.

Read Also: I don’t feast on house girls like you – Vincent Segawa stings Walukaga

Today morning, reports started flocking in on social media revealing how the singer had breathe his last. The cause of his reported death is yet to be established.

The Kadongokamu singer converted to Islamic faith by taking the Shahadah in front of many witnesses and has since been desisting from doing secular music.

A few weeks ago, Segawa was linked to reportedly kidnapping and trafficking human organs. We shall give you more of this story as it develops farther.