Sony Music Entertainment singer Veronica Luggya popularly known as Vinka has returned to the airwaves with a brand new song dubbed “Thank God”.

Like the title goes, “Thank God” is a song asking the listener to thank the Creator for the life given and happy times

Produced by Kuseim, the audio is a feel good vibe song with beats that will attract you onto your feet to shakr what your momma gave you when it plays.

It is a comfortable flow for the Swangz Avenue affiliate and the lyrics also fall perfectly into her music style.

The song is her first single after over a year of no music from the self-styled Boss Manjah as she attended to her maternal obligations.

Her only release recently was the visuals of her collaboration with Zambia’s Roberto dubbed “Loving“.

The visuals shot by Marvin Musoke gives all the good vibes. The only part that could raise eyebrows is when Vinka and the dancers groove in church.

Take a gaze: