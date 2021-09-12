Ahead of Canary Mugume and Fiona Naggirinya a.k.a Sasha Ferguson’s big day, social media is left in deep conversations after their wedding budget leaked.

After years of dating, NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson, real name Fiona Naggirinya, will be joined as husband and wife in holy matrimony.

Saturday 18th September, 2021 has been set as D-day and the couple is already turning heads with the anticipated flashy wedding.

According to the supposed budget that was leaked on social media, most of the items have already been cleared.

Among the highlights in the leaked document: decor goes for a whooping Shs65.6m, production will cost Shs45m, food for Shs22m, among others.

Take a look at the budget below:





The two lovers will soon walk down the aisle and we wish them the very best!