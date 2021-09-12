After a while away from the music scene, German-born Ugandan singer Deena Herr a.k.a Deena UG returned with a bouncing baby girl on Friday.

Deena is a German-born Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actress signed to RuffNTuff Records.

She is a multilingual who sings in Luganda, Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili and English behind songs like Mpanilira (ft. Radio and Weasel), Kankuleke, Murungi, Mumulete, Tokota, among others.

Last month, the jolly singer revealed how her pregnancy has not been an easy journey.

Dear Deena Family, some wondered why I have been so quiet. Please forgive me about that. I am finally ready to post about an amazing but not easy journey I have been through the past months. Seems like same as other female artists recently. I am no exception. Covid has certainly done one good deed, gave us time to produce big bellies. Deena UG

On Friday, Deena shared a photo of herself holding her newborn baby as she thanked her fans and followers for wishing her well.

“Lets welcome my bouncing baby Nora. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings,” Deena wrote.

She now joins a long list of Ugandan celebrities who have welcomed babies in the last two years. Congratulations to you Deena!