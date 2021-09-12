According to a story written by Sqoop, Ugandan singer Nina Nankunda a.k.a Nina Roz walked off with Daddy Andre’s carpet and television set when they finally called it quits.

In October 2020, singers Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre and Nina Roz made their relationship official with a Kukyala ceremony but it did not last to see the test of time.

As early as the start of 2021, there were rumors that the new celebrity couple was on the verge of splitting due to different issues including baggage from their past.

Fast-forward to today, the two are no longer together and not even in the best talking terms. Reports reveal that they decided to walk out of each other’s lives on mutual terms.

Read Also: It was a stunt – Daddy Andre opens up about deleting Nina Roz’s pics off his Instagram account

According to a story written by Sqoop, however, Nina Roz left the relationship with the producer’s TV set and floor carpet.

The reports further note that losing the two items left Daddy Andre with a sour taste in his mouth more than the fact that he lost a potential soulmate.

Nina Roz is allegedly living alone now at another residence, far away from Andre who is also looking forward to moving on into another relationship.

Nina has recently been involved in a war of words with her former record label Black Market Records where Andre is one of the shareholders.