Sherry Matovu Sharifah, a renown local musician, actress, model, TV presenter, and fashion designer, tattooed her lover’s name on her body following their reunion.

Known for her controversial remarks about bleaching, Sherry Matovu has also recently been exposed her relationship problems publicly.

She has been struggling in her relationship with Thaddeus Katumba but the two reconciled and mended their differences on Thursday.

Following their reunion which was captured live on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Sherry Matovu promised to be a better version of herself.

She promised to love Katumba and vowed not to repeat the mistakes that led to their breakup recently because she learnt her lesson.

Sherry Matovu, also known as Sharifah, also promised to live along the Muslim beliefs in respect to her husband who is a staunch Muslim.

I assure my husband how I’m now focused to settling down into my marriage, he should expect a Sharifah not the former Sherry Matovu of social media that he used to know. Sherry Matovu

The local beautician went ahead and had her arms tattooed with the words, “Till my last breath, Katts” as a showcase of her commitment.

‘Katts’ is an abbreviation of her husband’s surname Katumba. She joins a host of other females who have tattooed initials of their lovers on their bodies.