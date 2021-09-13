Dembe FM Talk N Talk show host Edward Ssendikadiwa alias Eddie Sendi threatened to insult legendary singer Halima Namakula if she ever attacks him again during media interviews.

Eddie Ssendi threatened Halima Namakula after landing on a TV interview in which the latter commented harshly about his height.

Talk and Talk Show Crew – Jenkins, Kasuku and Ssendi on Spark TV

During his weekend show, Sendi sent Halima a stern and furious warning threatening that if he ever spots her in any other interview belittling him, he will crush her.

Ssendi also hinted on how he has a lot of information about Namakula and that she should not press the wrong button again.