Singer Lydia Nabawanuka Jazmine celebrated her 30th birthday on 27th July 2021 with a big bash where she was gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The new car gifted to the LJ Music songstress raised eyebrows after rumors started circulating that it was given to her by a sugar daddy.

Other reports claimed that it was her manager Ronnie Mulindwa who gave her the car as a gift for her hard work.

Some also claimed that she surprised herself. During an interview with Galaxy FM, the Kapeesa singer rubbished all the above rumors.

Read Also: Lydia Jazmine gifted new Mercedes Benz on 30th birthday

Lydia Jazmine revealed that the car was bought with money from her own savings but her manager spearheaded the surprise since he knew what type of car she desired.

Let me make that clear. I’ve seen so many things (said) on social media about how I surprised myself with that car, how a man bought it for me, or my manager and all that. I had taken a while without a car because my old car had issues for several months, so my manager said we needed to get a car because we had gotten busier. I’ve always wanted a benz and he knows. When I went to Sudan recently, I visited car bonds there and sent him (photos of) like five cars. So they decided to buy it on my birthday without my knowledge but it was strictly my money. Don’t say a man bought me a car, they used my savings. Lydia Jazmine

Congratulations either way Lydia!