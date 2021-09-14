NBS Television dancer and local YouTuber Catherine Nagawa has alerted her followers about someone who is impersonating her amid sextape allegations.

The Alleged Sextape

Since Friday, there have been allegations about a leaked sextape which shows young a lady, with a striking resemblance to Catherine Nagawa, having sex.

The character in the video is seen having raunchy sex and enjoying every second of the moment, with the man recording the activity on video.

Is It Really Her?

Several netizens have already thrown Nagawa to the dogs claiming that it is indeed her as they point at the resemblance in terms of body type and hairstyle.

On Facebook, a one Kasule Douglas Benda who seems to have broken the news to the public, shared Nagawa’s photos warning people against recording their intimate moments.

Catherine Nagawa’s Reaction

Since the video broke out onto the wider social media spaces, Catherine Nagawa has not yet made a public statement directly in relation with the alleged sextape.

On Monday 13th September, however, Nagawa shared a screenshot of a phone number on her Twitter account and revealed how someone using it is impersonating her.

Goodevening everyone, it has come to my attention that someone is impersonating me and spreading false things around. Don’t allow yourself to be scammed. Catherine Nagawa | Twitter

Goodevening everyone , it has come to my attention that someone is impersonating me and spreading false things around. Dont allow yourself to be scammed. pic.twitter.com/DRkpf1e1YY — Catherine_nagawa (@NagawaCatherine) September 13, 2021

Catherine Nagawa is not the first public figure to have her name involved in sextape allegations in recent months.