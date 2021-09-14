Renown events promoter Juma Balunywa’s wife got emotional when she was treated to a surprise baby shower by her hubby and close friends.

Balunywa’s wife was surprised after being tricked by her sister who requested her to esort her to a small outing which later turned to be her baby shower.

Upon reaching the venue, she met a number of her close friends and some relavitives who shouted on top of their voices saying “surprise”.

She brokedown into tears of joy before being comforted by her lover Bulunywa who came close and gave her a warm hug.

While speaking to the media, she admitted to being caught unaware about the celebration since did not have it in mind to throw a baby shower.

Bulunywa also spoke to media expressing his joy of how any time soon they will be welcoming their first child.

He is also glad that his wife is not in the music industry and very positive that their relationship will last long compared to those who fall in love with people who do similar business.