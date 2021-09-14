Singer Pallaso was sometime back rumored to be worryingly close to singer Sasha Brighton after the two took photos while hugging tightly.

Their gesture left many of their followers with mixed reactions as rumors began swirling that they were dating.

In an interview with NBS TV UnCut show, Pallaso opened up about what he likes the most about Sasha Brighton.

He stressed that he likes Sasha Brighton so much because she is a clean, caring, humble, and loving person who can help anyone in times of need.

He added that she is so caring to the extent that even if one needs help from her very late in the night, she avails herself.