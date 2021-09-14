Renown local dramatist, director, and stage manager John Segawa is gutted by the passing on of his father Mr. Damiano Ssekiziyivu who breathed his last on Monday night.

John Segawa’s dad passed on at the age of 72 while battling a strange illness at Mulago hospital where he had spent a lengthy period of time.

Segawa announced the passing on of his dad through his social media ccounts as he poured his heart out on how they will miss him very much.

Sleep well Super Dad. Thank you for everything. I Love you always I will miss you, we will miss you. You were a humble GIANT. John Segawa

Sleep well Super Dad. Thank you for everything. I Love you always I will miss you, we will miss you. You were a humble GIANT. #Respectboss pic.twitter.com/Ci2j39fwki — JOHN SEGAWA (@JoSsegawa) September 13, 2021

It is reported that the late Mr. Ssekiziyivu has been a great but humble self-made entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses in Mubende, Wamala region. He also managaed one of the town’s biggest hotels called Nakayima Hotel.

Read Also: John Segawa offers to shoot and direct Patrick Kanyomozi’s play on COVID-19

In Mubende town, Nakayima Hotel is regarded as one of the oldest tourist resorts and special hangout place where revellers converge for feeding and accommodation services.

The late Damiano Ssekiziyivu will be laid to rest on Wednesday 15th September, 2021 at his ancestral grounds located at Kattabalanga ward, South Division, Mubende Municipality.

Dad, my good friend, my debate nemesis,Banter partner, the humble Giant of a MAN will be laid to rest in his FOREVER resting home on Wednesday 15th September

8:00 AM BREAKFAST

10:00 AM HOLY MASS

12:00 BURIAL

01:00 LUNCH

Mubende Municipality Kattabalanga pic.twitter.com/1jdLYTpkea — JOHN SEGAWA (@JoSsegawa) September 14, 2021

May his soul rest in eternal peace!