Singer Ray G, real name Reagan Muhairwe and his fiancee Annabell Twinomugisha will leave you wishing you had a baby of your own with these new photos.

Awesome Entertainment singer Ray G and his fiancee have been enjoying parenting since welcoming their first child in January.

Now at eight months old, their baby girl is enjoying the pampering from the young couple, growing, and already learning how to pose for photos.

Read Also: Ray G welcomes first daughter with fiancée Annabell (PHOTOS)

Through her social media platforms, Annabell shared adorable photos of their little family enjoying quality time together.

In her caption, she thanked God for the gift of life and blessing her with such a wonderful family.

GOD, it’s me again! Thank you for the gift of Life. RAY G. Blessings Only Annabell Twonimugisha

The photos will make you want to have your own baby, if you don’t have one already. Check them out below: