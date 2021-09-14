Irene Ntale’s former label-mate and manager Vinka believes the Universal Music Group songstress can go on to make it big in the industry.

In 2020, Irene Ntale dropped an album dubbed Sukaali with hopes of making a major comeback on the music scene.

Despite a few songs making it on a few top playlists and music charts around town, the album did not really perform to the expectations.

The album came after several music fans and critics pointing out how she had fallen way back in the music ranks and was starting to fade off the scene.

Read Also: Bwe Mpima, Irene Ntale’s Sukaali EP is Every Way a Turn Up!

According to former manager and label-mate – now a singer in her own right – Vinka, Irene Ntale is not really faded as it is claimed by critics.

During an interview, Vinka who is also just returning to the music scene after over a year of absence urged music fans not to write Ntale off.

Irene is not a failed musician. She just stopped releasing music because of Covid-19. She is still a big artist. I saw a list not so long ago where I was also labeled a failed artiste. Vinka

Vinka dropped a new song dubbed Thank God after over a year out as she attended to her motherly duties and it is already rocking the airwaves.

Can Irene Ntale do the same and reclaim her spot in the industry? Time will tell.