Local music critic Isma Olaxess, real name Isma Lubega, believes that Rema Namakula is currently the biggest female artist in the country, ahead of Sheebah because the latter “serves nudity.”

Sheebah Karungi has in the past six years been one of the biggest Ugandan artistes, releasing major bangers, and turning her musical success into a growing business empire.

A few critics argue that her change of focus into business could have affected her musically but her fans are happy with how she has managed to juggle the two.

With all that, however, Isma Olaxess still believes that she has not given herself a chance to ably compete for the top female musician spot with Rema Namakula.

Isma who believes Rema is the best female singer in the country currently, aired his opinions while appearing on Urban Television on Tuesday morning.

The controversial entertainment critic noted that Sheebah has focused more on “serving nudity” than music to her fans, something that they are getting fed up of.

Isma Olaxess also pointed out how, in his own opinion, Rema overtook Juliana Kanyomozi and Iryn Namubiru many years ago for the top spot because of not only her music, but also being a family-oriented lady.

Rema is currently the biggest female musician in the country. She overtook Irene Namubiru and Juliana Kanyomozi years back, and do you know why? Because in addition to her good music, she also has a family – a standard set by the pioneers; Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone. She is married just like them. On the contrary, we don’t know the father of Juliana’s baby to this day. Today she show us the baby’s back and the next day she shows us the feet but never has she ever showed us the kid’s dad. Rema’s only competition would have been Sheebah but all her focus is on being nude than singing. You can’t serve your fans nudity forever. They also get tired of it. Isma Olaxess

What is your say on the matter?