As Uganda celebrates her 59th Independence Day, Swangz Avenue star Azawi will be releasing her debut album dubbed “African Music’.

The talented Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, announced today that the new album will be released on 9th October, 2021.

For months, there have been queries on what the name of her new album is and she revealed that it will be ‘African Music’.

Azawi broke onto the music scene in 2020 with the Lo Fit EP which had songs like Quinamino, Repeat It and Lo Fit top the music chats.

Off her debut album, two singles have already made their way into people’s hearts following their release earlier this year.

My Year was the first song released off the ‘African Music’ album three months ago, followed by Slow Dancing.

Azawi broke the good news through a video shared on her social media pages and promised to reveal more details about the album in coming weeks.

What MBU already understands, however, is that the album features a couple of collaborations with acts from across Africa.

The ‘African Music’ album is now available for pre-save on all music streaming and digital platforms around the world.