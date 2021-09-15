Bobi Wine’s brother and musician Banjo Man together with his wife welcomed a bouncing baby girl earlier this week.

The “Tampeko” singer shared the good news through his social media accounts where he also revealed the name of their new bundle of joy.

The Firebase Crew singer disclosed that the name of his newly born baby girl is Lana Nassenge and shared a photo of their cute-looking baby.

How I thank God for more gift of life. Well ladies and gentlemen, God granted us with another new one Lana Nassenge. May you always be blessed in this world. Love you. Banjo Man

Congratulations Banjo Man upon growing your family!