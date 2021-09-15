Singer Cinderella Muyonjo Sanyu put an end to the rumors that have been circulating revealing that she gave birth to a baby a few days ago.

It is only a few days ago that Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu opened up to the public that she is pregnant.

On Monday, rumors started circulating that she had already given birth to a bouncing baby girl, sending her fans and followers into congratulatory mode.

The self-styled Boss Herself did not share a single post or photo confirming the news, leaving several of her fans in suspense.

On Wednesday, however, Cindy denied giving birth to a baby girl through a post she shared on her social media pages.

She revealed that those congratulating her were confusing her with Bishop Kiganda’s wife Cindy who gave birth to twins.

Please congratulate the right Cindy. I am very far from delivery and I plan to enjoy every step of the way. Fake news. Cindy Sanyu

Well, you can hold your congratulatory posts for now.