Singer Sheebah Karungi has vowed to continue uplifting women despite the criticism she has received following her remarks on the Flavia Tumusiime – Andrew Kabuura situation.

Following a cheating scandal allegedly involving Andrew Kabuura, Team No Sleep singer Sheebah amplified her voice in defence of Kabuura’s wife Flavia Tumusiime.

Through her social media platforms, Sheebah aired her opinion against how Flavia has been disrespected following her husband’s alleged cheating scandal.

Sheebah’s public remarks provoked criticism from some of her followers and critics who daid that she should have approached Flavia in person if she really intended to stand up for her.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheebah left a post in which she maintained how her opinion should be respected as she respects other people’s opinions too.

“I like them. I don’t need them. And I understand that’s not for everyone to comprehend and that’s okay too,” she wrote on Facebook.

It didn’t take long before she made another long post across her social media platforms in which she maintained that she will always stand for her truth.

Sheebah strongly stated that she will always stand up and use her voice to uplift women in times of need.