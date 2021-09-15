NBS TV ‘Katch Up’ dancer Catherine Nagawa says that the viral sextape that is circulating on social media is fake.

For a couple of days now, local YouTuber and dancer Catherine Nagawa has been dominating headlines with an alleged sextape that was leaked.

The leaked sextape shows young a lady, with a striking resemblance to Nagawa, having sex with a man.

It caused different reactions from the public as internet users analysed the video pending a statement from the dancer.

Read Also: Someone is impersonating me, don’t be scammed – Catherine Nagawa speaks amid sextape allegations

Through her Facebook page, Nagawa released a statement on Tuesday evening in which she pointed out that it is fake.

The jolly performer also hinted on someone trying to pull her down with these allegations but maintained that she is too blessed to be pulled down.