Singer Sadat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah Aganaga’s former personal assistant only identified as Sobe is on the brink of being evicted from his rental over accumulated rent arrears.

The update comes through after Sobe appeared in an interview requesting well-wishers and his former boss Aganaga to run to his rescue.

Sobe is chocking on a debt of Shs1m which accumulated over a period of four months.

Read Also: Kalifah AgaNaga thrown out of rental for failure to pay rent of 7 months

However, when Aganaga was contacted about his former personal assistant’s status, he disclosed that they parted ways more than four months ago.

He added that the two are no longer on good talking terms and don’t see eye-to-eye since 2020 when they were evicted from a rental in Kasubi.

Aganaga noted that Sobe and his other colleagues ditched him, each taking separate ways, leaving him to hustle on his own.