After several months of flirtatious comments on each other’s Instagram accounts, American rapper Rick Ross has admitted having a connection with Tanzanian singer and socialite Hamisa Mobetto.

Hamisa Mobetto and Rick Ross have been publicly displaying admiration for each other through social media.

Not much, however, had been revealed by the 45-year-old rapper apart from the few teasing comments on the Tanzanian socialite’s IG.

Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, while appearing on Lil Ommy’s podcast let the cat out of the bag on Tuesday.

Read Also: Could Diamond Platnumz be rekindling his lost love with Hamisa Mobetto?

He admitted that there is a connection between him and Hamisa Mobetto whom she describes as a person with a beautiful spirit.

Well, I have to be honest, there is a connection. There is. How much Imma tell you about it? Imma leave that to her. So I want you to make sure you do an interview with her but she’s such a beautiful person, a beautiful spirit, entrepreneur, and I know I wanna help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job. Rick Ross

Rick Ross declined to comment on the rumors making rounds that Hamisa Mobetto will be flying to the USA to work on a music project with him.

Watch the video below:

"There is a connection" – American rapper @RickRoss comments on his relationship with Tanzanian socialite and singer, also @diamondplatnumz's ex-lover, @HamisaMobetto



(Credits: Lil Ommy) pic.twitter.com/8sgcBlgQD8 — MBU (@MBU) September 14, 2021

Sounds like good news. We’ll see how this turns out!