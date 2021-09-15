City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa has poured cold water on allegations that he holds beef with Lunabe Entertainment CEO Mukasa Yasin, better known as Lil Pazo.

Sipapa trashed the allegations as he was speaking in an interview on Spark TV’s LiveWire show where he disclosed that he regards Lil Pazo as his own son whom he took care of before he gained fame as a musician.

He stressed that before he posted him on his Facebook, he had never heard Lil Pazo attacking and insulting him but when he shared photos while together, people sent him voice notes of Lil Pazo attacking him.

Read Also: Artists should turn to God and reduce the time we spend in bars – Lil Pazo

Sipapa played it cool reasoning that all that is in the past since all those who abused him were still having a kiddish reasoning.

He added that he does not hold any grudge against anyone in his life and that he forgave whoever abused him.

The music promoter said that he is now a reformed person who seeks peace and a calm environment where everyone will love one another.