Catherine Nagawa is widely known as a dancer on the popular NBS Television Friday night ‘Katch Up’ show. She is also a YouTube content creator.

Her curves and choreography leave men salivating each time she steps on stage to shake what her momma gave her, and she does it well.

Being a good booty-shaker may not be the only reason why people love watching her perform as her sense of style also attracts attention.

Read Also: Someone is impersonating me, don’t be scammed – Catherine Nagawa speaks amid sextape allegations

We look at the times the beautiful and jolly performer has caught our eye: