Catherine Nagawa is widely known as a dancer on the popular NBS Television Friday night ‘Katch Up’ show. She is also a YouTube content creator.

Her curves and choreography leave men salivating each time she steps on stage to shake what her momma gave her, and she does it well.

Being a good booty-shaker may not be the only reason why people love watching her perform as her sense of style also attracts attention.

Read Also: Someone is impersonating me, don’t be scammed – Catherine Nagawa speaks amid sextape allegations

We look at the times the beautiful and jolly performer has caught our eye:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment