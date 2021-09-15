Kadongo Kamu singer Vicent Segawa has resurfaced after going a number of weeks missing and being feared dead.

The singer appeared while speaking in an interview where he revealed that he had been detained at a military detention center.

Reports disclose that the singer had been dragged to Mbuya barracks where he was interrogated on a number of allegations which he did not mention in the interview but expressed gratitude that he is still fine and okay.

He forgave whoever announced him dead and disclosed that he does not hold any bad motives or grudge for such people because they did not know what they were doing.

He was welcomed by his wife who pleaded for the release of other members with whom he was arrested.