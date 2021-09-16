Artists manager and events organizer Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex has disclosed that he suspended singer Serena Batta for begging a collaboration live on TV.

The suspension is to take a period of three weeks since she breached a rule in her contract which did not go down well Abtex.

He further stressed that she is apparently remaining with only two weeks to complete her punishment ever since she was served the suspension.

Abtex opened up about Serena Bata’s suspension as he was disregarding allegations that he always checks the singer’s phone to see who she calls on a daily.

The update came through after Sipapa alleged that his ex-lover Serena Batta had ditched Abtex’s music management label and that she wants to return to his team.