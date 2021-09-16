Singer Hanson Baliruno has been issued an intention to sue notice from Urban Television presenter Jommie Nankya’s lawyers amid their bitter feud.

How It Started

The argument between the two originates from the TV personality allegedly speaking ill of Hanson Baliruno, claiming that he does not know how to sing.

In a video accessed by MBU, Nankya classified Hanson Baliruno as one of those untalented artistes during her Short Circuit show on Urban TV while hosting Chosen Becky.

She also made comments about him not having children nor a wife which Baliruno found rather derogatory.

Hanson Baliruno’s Reaction

Upon landing on different videos showing Nankya’s remarks, the infuriated Hanson Baliruno gave her a call in which he threatened to harm her if she does not stop speaking ill of him.

While appearing in an interview with a local YouTuber, Baliruno denied Nankya’s allegations that he pays people to play his music.

“When I begun music, there are some people who said I won’t make it, others even reached a point and stopped playing my music saying I must give them money but I cannot pay everyone. I don’t pay media houses to play my music,” Baliruno noted.

He admitted to calling Nankya but claimed that the audio which she leaked has her parts cut out because she wanted to be seen as the victim.

Intention To Sue and The TERMS

While appearing on NBS TV UnCut show, Nankya Jommie’s legal representatives revealed that they filed a case at Jinja Road police station against Baliruno.

Through Kabega, Bogezi & Bukenya advocates, Nankya issued an intention to sue notice to the singer on charges of threatening violence.

The lawyers claim that Nankya is nolonger staying at her place and has had to hire security detail following Baliruno’s threats on her life.

They hence want the singer retract his statements and threats against Nankya, pay for the costs caused by his threats, and formally apologise, all in a period of five days.

Nankya, while speaking to NBS TV, denied insulting Baliruno and maintained that whatever she said was within her right to having an opinion.

The mother of one also said that she does not regret her statements and would repeat them anytime, anywhere because she does not fancy Baliruno’s music.