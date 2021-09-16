In the new movie, KELA, Ugandan filmmaker Cissy Nalumansi tells a triumphant tale of an ordinary girl breaking traditional norms and doing the extraordinary.

What is the movie about?

‘Kela’ is about a girl (Kela) who lives in a world where women are not allowed to heal diseases but yet she goes out of her way to heal the leader of a local village who actually has been upholding the rules.

It is a story of triumph from social and cultural norms to achieve a goal for not only self but for the benefit of others.

This film was shot and produced in Uganda.

The CAST

‘Kela’ was written and directed by Cissy Nalumansi, produced by Dianne and Ron Hoge, Tika Sumpter, Shinelle Azorah, Tobie Windham, all of whom are executive Hollywood-based producers and actors.

Coutinho Kemiyondo is the Executive Producer and she worked together with Lolia Etomi and Afsa Umutesi.

The all Ugandan featuring cast includes Rashida Namulondo, Dilish De, Herbert Montez Kafrika, Lubowa Yasin, Katoggo Anthonio, Immaculate Mutebi, Katoggo, Bashir Seif, Imran Kajubi, Henry Mayanja, Katumba, among others.

Accorsing to Cissy Nalumansi, ‘Kela’ is currently making festival runs but will be available for public screenings very soon.

For inquiries and future bookings, kindly reach out to Cissy Nalumansi:

About Cissy Nalumansi

Cissy Nalumansi is a multi-disciplinary, passionate storyteller based in Kampala Uganda.

Her passion for storytelling through Script writing, Producing and Directing is dipped in her immessurably unwavering desire to tell authethic, well sculpted African stories from the African perspective.

With Africa’s growing creative industry and the skills she has attained overtime from working on various creative projects, she is determined to change the narrative of African stories, one story at a time.

Nalumansi’s career in film making sparked off when she won a one year fully funded film making training at the multichoice talent factory. Upon graduation, she was awarded a fully paid internship experience at Africa Magic in Nigeria.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Makerere University but her passion for storytelling stole her away.

As a result of this seasoned experience guided by her thirst for sharing more African stories, she has been a part of ENSULO (award winning film), PROMISES (award winning film), THE INNER WAR, THE VILLAGE CHAMPION, DON’T DARE TOUCH, THIS PHONE ERA – as a writer and/or director, and soundtrack artist.

She now owns a Film Production Company called “Jungle Rains Productions”.

CURRENT PRODUCTIONS:

2 TV DRAMAS: SANYU and MAMA and ME as a writer both currently showing on DSTV, Pearl Magic Prime channel 148.

Creatives Under Quarantine; a documentary which received funding from Africalia (Belgium) and was nominated in the Uganda Film Festival under the Best Documentary Category.

KELA; a short film that won screenwriting competition funding from fivefor5 that she wrote and directed and now competing in International Film Festivals with the help of Hollywood executive producers.

UMOJA; a short documentary commission that received funding from Saudi Arabia.

The Longest Night which she wrote and directed, currently in post production.

Namuddu; a feature film commissioned by Mnet. She has been involved in Screenwriting Masterclasses and Scriptwriting trainings that she does alongside website designing and currently teaching filmmaking at Victoria University.