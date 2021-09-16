In her new bikini photoshoot, NTV Uganda presenter Linda Uwamahoro a.k.a Lynda Ddane shows off her well endowed body and tonnes of brown thighs.

Following a forgettable streak of days in which Lynda Ddane was hospitalised, she is back up and running.

The NTV and KFM presenter is looking alive and healthy if we are to go by the photos she shared on her Instagram page.

Read Also: Lynda Ddane bedridden again, Crysto Panda reveals

She shows off her body in a bikini marching her pink trademark hair and apart from the curves, her warming smile will remain stuck on your mind.

Take a gaze: