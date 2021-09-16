Singer Sir Mathias Walukaga has come clear and admitted to having sired a baby boy with Hajji Haruna Mubiru’s ex- lover Kemi Sera.

The Kyengera Town Council Mayor opened up about his relationship with Kemi Sera saying it started seven years ago.

He narrated that the two met and made love which resulted into having a biological child whom he christened Jayden Walukagga.

Read Also: Mathias Walukagga ready for marriage, sets sights on Gabie Ntaate

Today I want to be clear on this matter as I’m going to clarify. Kemi Sera was once my wife and we gave birth to a baby we named Jayden Walukagga. Mathias Walukagga

Mathias does not regret having a child with Kemi Sera since the two were madly deep in love for each other at the time it happened.