Renown Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s daughter Winnie Treasure Bugingo capped her studies with a graduation ceremony a few days ago.

Winnie Treasure is the second-born child in the House of Prayer Ministries International Church pastor’s family.

The graduation party was attended by close friends, school mates, and family including her mother Pastor Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Winnie’s father, however, was a no-show at the party, something which raised a few eyebrows of the attendees.

It is not clear why Pastor Aloysius Bugingo missed her daughter’s big day but he has for long not beem in good talking terms with his estranged wife who is also the mother of Winnie.

Nonetheless, the event went down successfully as the invited guests smmade merry in celebration of Winnie

Congratulations Winnie!