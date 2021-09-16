The Kayanja Ministries boss Pastor Robert Kayanja wrote a touching and sweet birthday message to his wife Jessica Kayanja expressing his affection towards her.

In the short and heart-melting letter, Pastor Kayanja stunningly noted that when God created his wife Nalongo Jessica Kayanja, he was surely thinking about him and no one else.

He went ahead to pour his heart out for his wife saying he has been loved the best and that he is grateful to God for giving him a person he understands best, being his greatest supporter, and prayer partner.

Pastor Kayanja also noted that Pastor Jessica Kayanja is not only a blessing to him and their family but a blessing to the entire body of Christ in Uganda since she has helped change the lives of many people across the country.

Happy birthday to my Nalongo @pastorjessicakayanja , you are a blessing not only to me, our children but also to the entire body of Christ in Uganda. Thank you for being my greatest support and prayer partner. We thank God Almighty for 51years and I believe we are going to grow old together to see our children’s children. When God made you, He was surely thinking of me. I have been loved by the best. And to our twin daughters, I love you, and happy birthday once again to you. Pastor Robert Kayanja

Happy 51st birthday Pastor Jessica Kayanja!