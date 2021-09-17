Gagamel Entertainment CEO Bebe Cool has pledged to pay school fees for the late DJ Emma’s elder son for a period of five years.

Bebe Cool made the pledge while attending the late CBS FM DJ Emma’s funeral that took place at his home in Kireka-Bira as he sent his heartfelt condolences to the deceased radio presenter.

DJ Emma, born Maseege Emmanuel, passed on in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in the hands of his wife.

He is reported to have been suffering from heart problems and is said to have had a successful surgery in 2019.

Reports further reveal that DJ Emma always covered his chest with many cloths and could always appear in a sweater whenever he left the house.

His friends noted that he has been progressing well healthwise with treatment and they thought he was improving and getting stronger.

While speaking at the funeral of DJ Emma, Bebe Cool also requested singer Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine to give a hand to the late DJ Emma’s children in terms of educating them when his five year pledge elapses.

DJ Emma will be laid to rest on Saturday 18th September, 2021 at his ancestral home in Namutumba.

May DJ Emma’s soul rest in peace!