This week couldn’t have been tougher for many but it did leave forgettable memories for celebrity couple Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura.

On Sunday 12th September, 2021, social media was sent into a frenzy when Andrew Kabuura was accused of cheating on his wife.

Social media was filled with mixed reactions following the allegations and despite the couple trying to play it cool in public, Flavia Tumusiime admits it has been tough.

The former NTV Uganda news anchor was dragged into the mix amid allegations against her husband and she acknowledges how tough it was.

On Friday, through her Instagram story questions, the beautiful Tumusiime asked to know if her followers are okay.

In the interaction, a few of he followers asked to know if she was okay as well following the recent saga.

In her response, the Capital FM presenter admitted to having had a “tough week” but also stated “it’s starting to look better.”

She wrote, “I’m okay. Been a tough week but it’s stating to look better. God is good.”

Neither Kabuura nor Tumusiime have publicly talked about the allegations and according to different sources, they are doing their best to stick together through the storm.

You love to see that, don’t you? We wish them all the best.