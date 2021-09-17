Local female singer-turned-Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakanguubi has come out strong against fellow artists and labeled them ‘devils’.

Full Figure branded musicians “devils” while speaking about a ban issued by Gulu RCC barring illegal visitors from accessing Gulu city to visit Gen. Salim Saleh without appointment.

The ban came in after reports emerged from Gulu that artists and promoters who had flocked the place had chaos in the city center and allegedly impregnanted a number of ladies in the area.

More reports disclosed that the number of street sex workers had also increased because local celebrities always promised to give them money after visiting Gen. Saleh.

The bitter Full Figure then revealed how she tipped Gen. Saleh that artists are not easy people and that they are “agents of satan” since satan was also a musician.