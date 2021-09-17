Local female singer-turned-Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakanguubi has come out strong against fellow artists and labeled them ‘devils’.
Full Figure branded musicians “devils” while speaking about a ban issued by Gulu RCC barring illegal visitors from accessing Gulu city to visit Gen. Salim Saleh without appointment.
The ban came in after reports emerged from Gulu that artists and promoters who had flocked the place had chaos in the city center and allegedly impregnanted a number of ladies in the area.
Read Also: Jenny From The Block: Throwback picture of Full Figure shocks netizens
More reports disclosed that the number of street sex workers had also increased because local celebrities always promised to give them money after visiting Gen. Saleh.
The bitter Full Figure then revealed how she tipped Gen. Saleh that artists are not easy people and that they are “agents of satan” since satan was also a musician.
Satan was a musician so musicians are devils. Even music promoters are devils that is why hangout places are full of evil deeds. Those places is where you find people walking half-naked, rape. Lucifer is in artists and satan doesn’t get born again.
That is why most artists are rock-hearted and don’t wish each other well.Full Figure