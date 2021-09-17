USA-based Ugandan singer Naira Ali denies sharing a bed with katonda wa Ragga Ziza Bafana after over six years of undying allegations.

Since featuring on their 2015 collabo dubbed “Shy Girl”, Ziza Bafana and Naira Ali have been rumored to be romantically entangled.

The two artistes had never really come out to publicly comment on the rumors that have existed since, forcing a few fans into believing that it is true.

Read Also: We normalised embracing quacky artists like Fresh Daddy – Naira Ali continues to bite

Through her Facebook page, however, Naira Ali denied sharing her body with Ziza Bafana after a fan posed the question.

The fan asks: “Ekyaana kigangambyee nkubuzee wano! Mbu Ziza Bafana yakulya bulaawundi bumekaaaaaa?” translated as “Someone tells me I should ask you here, how many rounds did Ziza Bafana “chew”?”

Naira Ali replies: “Teyandya yade akamu,” literally translated to “He did not chew a single piece of me.”

Below is their collaboration, take a gaze: