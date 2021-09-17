White House Music Entertainment boss Omulangira Suna has staked Shs 9M cash for anyone who tables proof that he dates aged women and practices witchcraft.

Os Suna displayed the cash he had just withdrawn from his bank account live on camera daring anyone that has evidence of the allegations to visit his offices and get paid immediately.

While speaking to Urban TV, the “Siri Gambler” singer noted that Shs5m will be handed over to the person who comes with proof that he has a shrine where he practices ‘black magic’ along Hoima road.

He added that Shs4m will be handed to a person who tables proof that he dates aged women aged over 65 years as it has been alleged before.

The 40-year-old singer went on to stress that he staked the cash to bring an end to gossip and rumors that have over the years been said about him.

He further warned journalists and bloggers to be keen about what that they talk about artists because they risk rotting in Kitalya prison if they continue with such behavior.

This comes on the back of a case he filed against Next Media reporters Kaiyz, and Brain Wako over defamation and character assassination.

The above mentioned reportedly alleged that he does not have the guts to own the pine plantation and a storeyed building which he showed off recently.