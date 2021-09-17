Pastor Robert Kayanja’s wife, Jessica Kayanja shares a brief insight about marriage stressing that there is no perfect marriage.

She states that those who claim to be in perfect relationships are liars because there are no perfect people in the world.

Pastor Jessica notes that as a couple, they also face challenges but they always go unnoticed by the public because of the value they hold high for each other and the respect they accord to themselves.

She adds that the strong pillar of marriage is to love one another and forgiveness, two aspects that have seen their marriage last all this long.

Jessica opened up on marriage as she was celebrating her 51st birthday. She maintained that she truly loves her husband very much.