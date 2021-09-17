Theron Music signed duo Kataleya and Kandle are oozing melody, style, and confidence with each project released.

Tonnafuya is only their second release following the considerable success of their very first single dubbed Muzibe wa Love.

Muzibe wa Love which was premiered on YouTube on 30th July, 2021 has already garnered many views, something which shows what the public thinks of this new duo.

They now return with Tonnafuya, an upbeat dancehall song produced by Di Mario and mastered by Herbert Skillz.

Kataleya and Kandle, and Aaronaire during the videoshoot

Apart from their distinct vocals, Kataleya and Kandle compliment each other’s music styles to create a piece to give you that much desired eargasm.

Another thing that will have your eyes glued to the screen is the styling of the costumes which was done by Charma Couture.

Everything about Kataleya and Kandle shows serious intent, something which most girl duos that have sprung up in recent years lack.

Whether they can go on to last the test of time remains a question only time can answer but they seem headed for the right direction.

Enjoy their new visuals which were directed by the talented Aaronaire and let us know what you think: