It is a moment of joy and happiness in the families of NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume and his long time lover Fiona Naggirinya alias Sasha Ferguson as the two have tied the knot.

The pair walked down the aisle after being joined as husband and wife in holy matrimony.

The marriage ceremony was held at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Rubaga Miracle Center Church.

Recently, the couple’s wedding budget left online in-laws in awe after news emerged that the costs of the items for big ceremony would amount to a whopping billion shillings.

It is also reported Kawempe North MP Hon. Mohammad Ssegirinya is a brother in law.

Congratulations to the couple!