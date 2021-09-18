Renown gospel singer Sam Lucas Lubyogo alias Levixone yet again raised the Ugandan flag high in the Maranatha Awards 2021 edition after scooping the accolade for the Best Oustanding Gospel artist.

Levixone was crowned the best oustanding gospel artist in East and South African region beating several artists in the gospel genre.

He then took to his social media platforms and thanked whoever spared sometime off their busy schedule to vote for him and gave the glory back to Jesus.

Congs my motherland Uganda. We win again best Outstanding Gospel artist in East and South Africa. Glory to Jesus. Everytime yes you can father in heaven. Congs to each and everyone who voted. Levixone

Just recently in July, Levixone was crowned as the Best Male Gospel artist in Kenya’s RHEMA Awards once again beating stiff competition from fellow East African artists.

Congratulations Levixone!