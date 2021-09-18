MC Africa has shared his take on the debate between Pia Pounds viral “Tupaate” song and the remix.

Speaking in an interview on Urban TV, MC Africa who almost failed to choose between the two songs maintained that the original version remains original.

He, however, told critics to stop claiming that the “Tupaate Remix” featuring Eddy Kenzo is of low quality.

He encouraged local fans to just support and uplift Ugandan music artists as one of the ways how our industry will rise to the next level.

He further explained that the remix is a combination of two songs adding that Pia Pounds owns Friday and Eddy Kenzo owns the weekend since he has a viral “Weekend” jam that has been receiving air rotation on different media platforms.